Cardboard recycling services return to Abilene, here’s what you need to know

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Last year, KTAB and KRBC reported the City of Abilene was stopping its cardboard recycling program due to the buyer no longer having use for the product since the cost of processing the cardboard was too expensive.

Now the market for cardboard has gone back up, and the same company is looking to slowly start collecting cardboard materials.

The City of Abilene used to have 8 cardboard recycling centers across town for residents.

“I’d have to plan when I was going to get rid of my boxes,” said Abilene resident Bobbie Davis.

Recyling services were shut down for about a year since the buyer, RWL, no longer had a use for the material because it was too expensive to process.

“There’s a lot of cardboard in Abilene,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Rice.

Now that the demand for cardboard has gone back up, Rice says they will enter a contract with RWL, who will be paying the City for materials. The costs are still being negotiated.

“We’re able to take them to a vendor he’s able to process them, so we’re able to find a beneficial reuse and avoid taking it to the landfill for disposal,” said Rice.

Davis says she’s looking forward to having a spot to recycle again.

“It’s so nice to be able to bring all my boxes to once place from amazon so I don’t have to break them down and use up my whole trash can,” said Davis.

Rice says he is unsure when the City will be able to start accepting other products such as plastic and glass.

“It is just cardboard for now but just be aware that as a city we continue to look at the different options,” said Rice.

He says he looks forward to lessening our landfill and providing more opportunities for the community.

Wayne Lanham, owner of Texas Metals and RWL, says they are entering into this agreement slowly in case the cardboard market tanks again.

The 8 locations are still the same.