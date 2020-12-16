Cash rewards offered for info on wanted fugitives in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Jason Michael Henderson – Aggravated Assault

Derek Anthony Mills – Assault Family Violence, DWI, Retaliation

Luke Tyler Justice – Theft of a Firearm

Mitchell Lewis – Continuous Violence Against Family

Jose Martinez Jr. – Unauthorized Absence from Correction Facility

John Gabriel Flores – Indecency with a Child

Alvin Mike Garza (FEATURED) – Sexual Assault

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.

