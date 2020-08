Cash rewards offered for info on wanted fugitives in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.

Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:

Priscilla Martinez – Injury to Child

Injury to Child Braderick Christian – Injury to Elderly

Injury to Elderly Jesus Dominguez – Continuous Sexual Assault of Child

Continuous Sexual Assault of Child Mitchell Lewis – Continuous Violence Against Family

Continuous Violence Against Family Kaidon Smith – Aggravated Assault

Aggravated Assault Nicholas Silva – Assault Family Violence

Assault Family Violence Cesar Lamar Adams – Aggravated Robbery and Invasive Visual Recording

Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.

“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.

Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.

Latest Posts: