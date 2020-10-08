ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.
Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:
- Kathryn Denise Scott – Exploitation of Elderly
- Elkins Lashawn Davis – Aggravated Robbery
- Braderick Christian – Deadly Conduct, Assault Family Violence
- Mitchell Lewis – Continuous Violence Against Family
- Kaidon Smith – Aggravated Assault
- John Flores – Indecency with a Child
- Mike Gomez (FEATURED) – Injury to Child
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.
CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.
“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.
Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.
Latest Posts:
- Am I immune to the coronavirus if I’ve already had it?
- How 1 billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be transported across the US, once developed
- Woman says she was booted from Nextdoor after posting ‘get well’ message for Trump, first lady
- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows ignored virus rules at his daughter’s wedding, report says
- Cash rewards offered for info on wanted fugitives in Abilene