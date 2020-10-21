ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.
Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:
- Matthew Clayton Starr – Burglary of a Habitation, Possession of a Dangerous Drug
- Elkins Lashawn Davis – Aggravated Robbery
- Braderick Christian – Deadly Conduct, Assault Family Violence
- Mitchell Lewis – Continuous Violence Against Family
- Jose Martinez – Aggravated Assault
- John Flores – Indecency with a Child
- Mike Gomez (FEATURED) – Injury to Child
Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.
CrimeStoppers is offering $250 cash rewards for information that leads to the capture any of the suspects, and a $500 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of the featured fugitive, Cash rewards will only be awarded if the information is received during the week their mugshots are aired on “Abilene’s Wanted Criminals”.
“Abilene’s Wanted Criminals” is a police-run social media segment that will highlight wanted suspects from around the City each week.
Episodes will be posted to the Abilene Police Department’s YouTube page.
Latest Posts:
- Tax records show Trump has bank account in China, tried to land projects there, report says
- Everyone in US gets a free taco after stolen base in Game 1 of World Series
- Cash rewards offered for info on wanted fugitives in Abilene
- ‘I was so shocked’: Louisiana parents welcome second set of identical twins
- Connecticut couple accused of forcing child to sleep in closet, kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce