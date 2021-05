ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need to identify a suspect caught stealing supplies from a local business.

Surveillance video released by the Abilene Police Department shows the suspect taking building materials from Knight Roofing on Treadaway Blvd March 25.

Anyone who knows this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.



Good information could lead to a cash reward.