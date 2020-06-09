Center for Contemporary Arts announces new Executive Director

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Board of Trustees is pleased to announce that Megan Dobbs will be the new Executive Director of the Center for Contemporary Arts! Megan will begin her new role at the Center on June 22, 2020.



Megan is coming to us from the Community Foundation of Abilene, where she has served as the Marketing and Communications Director. As a community advocate, Megan has served in leadership positions on various boards throughout the community and has led multiple initiatives and projects to enhance the nonprofit impact throughout Abilene.



We are confident that Megan’s talents, gifts, leadership skills and experience will contribute to the Center’s success and will continue to strengthen our partnerships with artists and the community. She is energetic and enthusiastic about the Center and the arts and will be a great addition to the Center and its future as a hub of artistic expression in Abilene.



“I am incredibly honored to get to serve Abilene in this capacity,” Megan Dobbs said. “The Center is Abilene’s connection to local art, giving local artists a place to create and inspire audiences. It truly is vital to our community, and I’m beyond grateful to be part of it!”



We are thankful to all of the Center’s board members, artist members, and staff who have kept the Center and its operations running smoothly during this leadership transition. We are also thankful for the community we serve and all of our supporters.



Please join me in welcoming Megan to her new role as Executive Director. The Board of Trustees is deeply committed to working with Megan to ensure her successful and visionary leadership and we look forward to welcoming you back into the Center as we begin to reopen and introduce you to Megan.

Latest Posts:



