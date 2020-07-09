Charges dropped against Abilene man arrested for child sex crimes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Charges have been dropped against an Abilene man accused of multiple child sex crimes.

A letter from the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office reveals the charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Sexual Performance by a Child, issued against Vinson Higginbotham, have been dropped.

KTAB, KRBC, and BigCountryHomepage reported on Higginbotham’s arrest earlier this week.

The full letter reads as follows:

Please be advised the case against VINSON HIGGINBOTHAM from July 06, 2020, where he was arrested for Possession of Child Pornography; Sexual Performance By A Child, was rejected by this office on July 08, 2020. No further action will be taken on this case.

The Taylor Count DA’s Office also verbally told KTAB and KRBC the charges were dropped. They said the photograph in question was not determined to be child pornography.

