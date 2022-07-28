ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene wants to assure citizens that even though the color of water is changing, it’s still safe to drink!

This change is naturally occurring even though the water is treated, according to City staff, who says the color change is due to high levels of iron and manganese in the water coming from both Hubbard Creek Reservoir and Lake Ft. Phantom Hill.

“Iron and manganese do not pose a health risk to the public, but may affect water appearance and taste,” city officials explain. “At current levels, the iron and manganese may also stain plumbing fixtures or laundry.”

City staff recommends that anyone who experiences this discolored water flush their lines for a few minutes, and the issue should resolve.

If flushing does not solve the issue, please contact (325)676-6000 to contact the Water Utility’s 24-hour emergency number.

All City of Abilene water is treated in compliance with state and federal regulations and it meets all standards from the Environmental Protection Agency.