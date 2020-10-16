City of Abilene announces new Chief of Police

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has announced a new Chief of Police.

Marcus Dudley, Jr., a 24-year veteran of the Aurora Police Department in Colorado, joined City of Abilene officials during a welcoming ceremony Friday morning.

Dudley is a military veteran who wants to settle down in Abilene, planting roots for his family for many years to come.

“My goal is to be in a community where my girls can graduate from school and go into college, and I’m still a productive part of the workforce, and when I look at the experience that I had the very first time I was here for the selection process and then here again as a finalist, you see people for who they are, and Abilene really has a good community,” Dudley said during a meet-and-greet at the beginning of the month.

During his official introduction Friday morning, Dudley reiterated this refrain saying it’s clear to him the City of Abilene wants to, “to ensure the thriving, vibrant family environment continues.”

He will be joined in Abilene by his wife, two daughters, and occasionally his adult son.

Dudley is expected to start serving as Chief of Police in Abilene on or before January 1.

Current Chief Stan Standridge announced in February that he was going to search for a new job so he could pursue a romantic relationship with the Abilene Police Department Chaplain.

Chief Standridge has since been named one of two finalists for a Chief of Police job in San Marcos, Texas.

It’s unknown when a decision on that position will be made.

