City of Abilene extends COVID-19 disaster declaration, shelter in place order

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has extended their COVID-19 disaster declaration, which includes a limited Shelter in Place order.

During a special-called city council meeting Monday morning, the declaration was extended through April 30.

The extension reinforces the City’s limited Shelter in Place order, which states residents must remain in their homes throughout that time period, unless they are performing an essential activity, including:

Attending work or providing financial support for families

Getting supplies necessary for food, shelter, medical care, and clothing

Anything necessary for mental and spiritual health, such as going outside or going on a walk. Parks will remain open, but playground equipment and basketball courts will close.

Gatherings will still be restricted to 10 people maximum, indoors and outside.

Carry out and drive-through dining at restaurants will still be allowed, but any indoor eating options must be shut down. Food truck gatherings are prohibited if more than one truck is present.

All businesses, with the following exceptions, can remain open for business at this time:

Hair salons, hair stylists, barber shops

Nail salons

Tattoo parlor, piercing

Game rooms

Bowling alleys, movie theaters, mini golf courses, other entertainment venues

Gyms, fitness centers

Sexually oriented businesses

Smoking rooms inside tobacco stores (retail allowed to remain open)

Monday’s updated order also added golf courses and tennis courts to the list of businesses that must close, however the golf court closure is only partial, as golfing is still allowed if players practice social distancing and golf course employees work remotely.

Other businesses must limit customers and retail establishments must cut their maximum capacity by at least 50%.

In addition to the business closures, the Limited Shelter in Place Order demands the following people self-quarantine:

Persons who are sick with fever, cough, shortness of breath

All persons in household of positive covid-19 cases

All at-risk individuals

These self-quarantined individuals may seek medical care, but they are advised to call their doctor ahead of time before going in.

Anyone in self-quarantine must remain in isolation until they’ve been fever-free for at least 72 hours without medication and all symptoms of COVID-19 must be gone for 14 days.

If any person with COVID-19 or anyone in their household refuses to self-quarantine, no matter how mild the symptoms, they will be fined $1,000 per day per occurrence and could have additional action taken, such as police surveillance or ankle monitoring.

As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Abilene, many of which have been contracted through community transmission.

