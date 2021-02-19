City of Abilene issues Disaster Declaration in response to winter weather, power outages

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has officially issued a Disaster Declaration to cover this week’s winter weather event.

City officials ratified their current disaster declaration during a special-called meeting Friday to include language that would ensure every aspect of this state of emergency is included.

This newly passed disaster declaration will be in effect through at least March 11 but will be extended if the implications from this week are longer lasting.

Taylor County passed a similar declaration Thursday afternoon, citing “extended power outages county-wide, loss of water, water main breaks due to record temps, flooding of infrastructures, loss of emergency services and 911 Dispatch services due to power and system failures”.

Both the City’s and the County’s disaster declarations are in direct response to the power outages and lack of water that resulted from the winter storms. More than 4 million Texans went without power for days.

In addition to widespread power outages, millions of Texans lost water as well, including customers supplied by the City of Abilene. They lost water pressure Monday night when all three of the City’s water treatment plants were affected by the outages. List: Boil water notices in effect in the Big Country

Water was completely restored Thursday, and now customers must abide by a boil water notice.

For more information on what activities require water to be brought to a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes, click here.

For more information about the outages, including why it took so long to restore power and why the blackouts lasted so long, read this explainer article from AEP Texas.

See live maps of the outages from AEP Texas and Oncor.