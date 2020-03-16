Breaking News
Abilene, Wylie ISDs now closed through Friday due to COVID-19, next week could be affected too
City of Abilene limiting gatherings to 250 people or less, still no positive COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is limiting gatherings to 250 people or less amidst a nationwide COVID-19 pandemic.

During a press conference Monday afternoon, Mayor Anthony Williams made the decision, saying that right now, Abilene is not going to follow CDC guidelines of limiting events to 50 or even 10 people – a move he believes would cripple the local economy.

The 250 people-limit applies to indoor events as well as events held in confined outdoor spaces, such as venues restricted by a fence.

Weddings, funerals, business meetings, parties, and more are affected by the new limit.

However, this does not apply to public spaces like shopping malls and other retail locations.

The City of Abilene wants to stress that it is now a criminal activity to take part in an event that has 250 people or more.

Mayor Williams says that as of Monday afternoon, there were still no positive COVID-19 cases within Taylor County and that proactive measures like the event limit will hopefully keep the local risk down.

