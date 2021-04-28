City of Abilene makes sandbags available due to ‘widespread flooding’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is offering sandbags to the public due to a ‘widespread flooding’ event that’s expected to last through at least Thursday.

Anyone who needs sandbags can visit Global Samaritan Resources located at 2074 North 1st Street between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

“Due to a large amount of rainfall in the last 24 hours, soil is now saturated, and additional rainfall may cause flooding faster than normally anticipated,” a press release explains. “Residents are strongly urged to avoid traveling through any accumulations of water.”

Residents are encouraged to sign up for the City’s CodeRED alert system by texting ABITAYTX to 99411, or by going to www.abilenetx.gov/eoc.

