ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has named a new Chief of Police.

Rondell Seratte will assume the role of Abilene’s Chief of Police by February 1, 2024.

Seratte, who currently serves as an Assistant Chief of Police at the Lawton Police Department in Oklahoma, has been in law enforcement since 1993 and hopes his long career involving several different responsibilities and offices will help him here in Abilene.

“My wife and I look forward to serving Abilene,” Seratte said. “I am committed to earning the trust and respect of the police department and the community.”

City Manager Robert Hanna says that Seratte’s, “abilities, experience, and personal vision for the department made him the clear choice.”

“We were impressed with Mr. Seratte’s leadership qualities and integrity, as well as his commitment to teamwork, problem-solving, and communication skills,” Hanna said.

Seratte was among four final candidates who came to Abilene to get a closer look at the city and the police department earlier this month.

Read more about Seratte and his qualifications below:

Seratte began his career as a police officer in the City of Comanche, Oklahoma, in June 1993. He relocated to Lawton in January 2000. Throughout his career in Lawton, he served in several department-wide positions, including Training Commander, Investigative/Special Operations, Honor Guard, Bike Team, and Physical Training Coordinator.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice/Pre-Law from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma, in 2005, and holds several advanced police certifications.

During his career in Lawton, Seratte won awards for his supervisory skills, including “Supervisor of the Year” in 2015, and “Supervisor of the Quarter” in 2019.