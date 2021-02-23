City of Abilene offers utility bill ‘leak adjustments’ for pipe repairs

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is offering ‘leak adjustments’ on citizen’ ‘utility bills for damaged pipes due to recent winter weather.

Customers who have made repairs to a leaky or busted pipe can provide receipts and/or proof of repairs to the Water Utility Customer Service Center.

“For leaks occurring during the month of February, customers can expect to have their bill reduced to their typical wintertime average consumption,” a press release from the City reveals.

Anyone with questions can contact the Water Utility Customer Service Center via email at water_office@abilenetx.gov or via phone at (325)676-6405.