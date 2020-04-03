City of Abilene reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, none travel-related, total now 23

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, making the total number of positive cases 23.

None of the new cases are travel-related, according to city officials, who released the following information about the patients:

Female in her 70s. Being cared for at area hospital. No history of travel.

Female in her 20s. Being cared for at area hospital. No history of travel.

Female in her 30s. Being cared for at area hospital. No history of travel.

Male in his 50s. Has self-isolated since symptoms started. No history of travel.

Female in her 70s. Has self-isolated since symptoms started. No history of travel.

It’s unknown where these patients worked or the locations they visited in the community.

City officials told KTAB and KRBC that, “if we feel there has been an exposure that has occurred in a business where the exposed cannot be identified, we will release that information to the public.”

Businesses that are affected by positive cases are being contacted individually and given information on how to proceed.

The City of Abilene will release new COVID-19 numbers each day.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.

Latest Posts: