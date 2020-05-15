City of Abilene resumes operation, workers to return following COVID-19 shutdown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene will be resuming most operations as workers return to work Monday.

During a special-called meeting Friday morning, City Manager Robert Hanna said all employees will cease telework Monday and come back to the office.

City Hall is now open to the Public and other services are soon to follow.

Two branches of the library – main and south- and the Abilene Zoo are set to open May 18.

Splash pads and playground equipment are also slated to reopen soon. They are currently being cleaned.

Adventure Cove, however, will remain closed for now, though it could reopen for at least a month if sales tax revenue for June is good.

