ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City of Abilene officials have released a statement on an upcoming performance by the Russian Ballet Theatre, saying anyone against the show should ‘not attend’.

City Manager Robert Hanna cited free markets and the First Amendment in the statement, which reads in part, “free markets and the First Amendment are near and dear to the hearts of every Abilenian. We encourage those who may not wish to attend the March 20th performance of Swan Lake by the Russian Ballet Theatre at the Abilene Convention Center to not attend. Those that wish to attend, should be free to do so.”

The show – Swan Lake – is scheduled to be performed by the Russian Ballet Theatre at the Abilene Convention Center March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

A brief description on the Russian Ballet Theatre’s website says the performance, “lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet.”

Read Robert Hanna’s full statement on the performance below: