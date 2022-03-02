ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – City of Abilene officials have released a statement on an upcoming performance by the Russian Ballet Theatre, saying anyone against the show should ‘not attend’.
City Manager Robert Hanna cited free markets and the First Amendment in the statement, which reads in part, “free markets and the First Amendment are near and dear to the hearts of every Abilenian. We encourage those who may not wish to attend the March 20th performance of Swan Lake by the Russian Ballet Theatre at the Abilene Convention Center to not attend. Those that wish to attend, should be free to do so.”
The show – Swan Lake – is scheduled to be performed by the Russian Ballet Theatre at the Abilene Convention Center March 20 at 6:30 p.m.
A brief description on the Russian Ballet Theatre’s website says the performance, “lovingly retouches the oldest St. Petersburg version of the ballet.”
Read Robert Hanna’s full statement on the performance below:
“During this period of naked aggression undertaken by the Russian government, we are careful to not dismiss those Russians who are equally dismayed and appalled by the actions of President Putin. We unite in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, and with those Russians who protest the calamitous actions of their leaders. That said, our solidarity must not come at the cost of dismissing those beliefs we hold dear as a community. Free markets and the First Amendment are near and dear to the hearts of every Abilenian. We encourage those who may not wish to attend the March 20th performance of Swan Lake by the Russian Ballet Theatre at the Abilene Convention Center to not attend. Those that wish to attend, should be free to do so. This is the beauty of a free and open society, that is to say, there is no place for government censorship of the arts.
Art is a reflection of the culture and values of the place where it is created. Perhaps nowhere else does one see artistic cultural expression better than in ballet, where the combination of music, dance and storytelling are intertwined into something greater than the component parts. Art is an avenue for understanding and peace between two different cultures. We pray for peace and justice for Ukraine.”