ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is seeking to install an outdoor warning system nearly 3 years after an EF-2 tornado damaged hundreds of homes when it touched down in a populated area.

Monday morning, city officials put out a request for bids on the project, which will provide much-needed weather alerts across Abilene.

The proposed outdoor warning system includes sirens, pole mounted pan-tilt-zoom cameras, pole mounted weather stations, and pole mounted lightning detection/alerting systems.

These lightning alerting systems would sound tone and voice-based warnings to citizens enjoying some of Abilene’s more popular outdoor attractions, such as the Abilene Zoo, downtown, and Rose Park.

On the request for bids, the City explains they are seeking, “a ‘turnkey’ system to include complete engineering, installation, testing and training on the system.”

More information on the project and what the City is seeking from bidders can be found here.

Bids will be accepted through April 14.