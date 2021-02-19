City of Abilene sets up non-potable water station for residents

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has set up a station where residents can come get non-potable water.

Residents can bring their own containers to Abilene Fire Department Station 3 at 1625 Vine Street from 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday. There will be a 10 gallon per household per day limit.

City officials are also working on a way to get potable water to residents and will provide updates on their efforts soon.

All water from the City, including the non-potable water now available at AFD 3, is under a boil water notice.

