City of Abilene waives permit fees, lessens inspection requirements during plumbing emergency

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Permit fees are being waived and inspection requirements are not as strict during an ongoing plumbing emergency in Abilene.

City Manager Robert Hanna announced the changes during a press conference Thursday morning, saying relaxing the current process is necessary due to the high number of plumbing issues reported as water is restored to Abilene and pipes begin to thaw.

As of noon Thursday, the City had received reports of 23 water main breaks and hundreds of additional issues on the residential and business side of the water system.

Water was fully restored to Abilene Wednesday night after all three treatment plants were brought back online following failure during winter weather and power outages at the beginning of the week.

Hanna says that if customers don’t have water pressure at this point, their pipes are likely frozen and could bust.

The City has set up a 24/7 water emergency line for customers who need help dealing with frozen or busted pipes.

Anyone experiencing issues can call (325)676-6000 for help.

During the conference, Hanna also said the City is being proactive toward plumbing repairs.

Until further notice, all plumbing permit fees will be waived. Plumbers still need to apply for permits online, and approval will be posted immediately. Instead of requiring an inspector to survey the final repairs, plumbers can also now send pictures via email to buildingpermits@abilenetx.gov.

This all-online process will hopefully streamline the numerous repairs taking place.

Get more information on the permits and how to apply on the City of Abilene’s website.

Just as a reminder – all water supplied by the City of Abilene must under a boil water notice.

This means that water must be brought to a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes before using it for eating, drinking, teeth brushing, and any other activity that involves ingestion.

However, the water is fine to use untreated for showering, hand washing, and other non-consumption related activities.