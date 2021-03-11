City of Abilene will not be giving customers $11 water bill adjustment

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene water customers will not be seeing an $11 adjustment to their bills due to winter weather.

During Thursday morning’s meeting, city council members voted to not implement the adjustment.

If passed, each municipal water customer would have received a credit of $11.10, costing the city a total of $482,150.

This credit would have been given to everyone regardless of how they were affected by February’s winter weather storm.

Customers who experienced a leak and can provide proof will still be able to get a one time ‘leak adjustment’ credit to their water bills.

More information about the leak adjustments can be found here.

