City-wide water meter upgrade project now underway

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The City of Abilene Water Utilities Department is working with Pedal Valves, Inc. to replace the approximately 43,000 water meters across the city of Abilene.

At completion, the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project will give water utility customers access to live data, help in water conservation efforts, and ensure a better water future for our community.

The installation will be completed within 18 to 24 months. Work to replace meters will be performed during normal working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Crews will work within the city’s existing water districts to replace meters. Water customers can find their water district number within their water utility bill account number.

What to expect when your water meter is replaced:



1. Pedal Valves, Inc. installers will arrive at your property in trucks and uniforms identified with the Pedal Valves, Inc. logo or “PVI”. The City will also have inspectors & customer liaisons onsite to handle any issues.

2. The team will replace your meter, which will take between 10-30 minutes. The water meter will first be checked to verify water is not in use. There will be an interruption of service for 10-30 minutes during the replacement.

3. Once complete, your service will continue as normal. Water will be turned back on, and in most cases, the transition will be completely inconspicuous and will not affect residents.

4. Installers will leave a door tag letting residents know their meter has been replaced. More detailed information about the project, and who to contact with questions or concerns, can also be found on the door tag.

At no time will anyone ask to enter your home, request personal information, or seek payment of any kind.

Please call (325) 676-6311 if you incur such an incident.

