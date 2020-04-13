Cloud 9 strip club selling hygiene supplies, face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB /KRBC) – The Cloud 9 strip club is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by selling hygiene supplies and face masks from their Abilene location.
Cloud 9 President and CEO Paul W. Hanneman says that although the strip club/nightclub portion of the business on E Hwy 80 is closed under order of Governor Greg Abbott and the City of Abilene, the retail portion remains open for business.
All sexually oriented items have been removed, and now the store is focused on selling hygiene items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, as well as fashion face masks.
Cloud 9’s retail store is open from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Hanneman’s full statement on Cloud 9’s retail ventures can be found below:
Cloud Nine Cabaret, along with Cloud Nine Retail, have been serving the Abilene Community for over 20 years.
During these 20 plus years we have worked closely with Law Enforcement and City of Abilene officials to provide lawful entertainment and products.
During this State of Emergency we will, of course, continue to respect all applicable City of Abilene laws, as well as County, State and National laws.
Our nightclub is closed until the law and authorities say we may do otherwise. The Cloud Nine Retail Store is open but we have disposed of all sexually oriented materials and are now providing several lines of clothing and hygiene items, including designer facemasks and essential products.
We are determined that we can get through this together and we pray that the Lord will see us through.