Cloud 9 strip club selling hygiene supplies, face masks during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB /KRBC) – The Cloud 9 strip club is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by selling hygiene supplies and face masks from their Abilene location.

Cloud 9 President and CEO Paul W. Hanneman says that although the strip club/nightclub portion of the business on E Hwy 80 is closed under order of Governor Greg Abbott and the City of Abilene, the retail portion remains open for business.

All sexually oriented items have been removed, and now the store is focused on selling hygiene items like toilet paper and hand sanitizer, as well as fashion face masks.

Cloud 9’s retail store is open from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Hanneman’s full statement on Cloud 9’s retail ventures can be found below: