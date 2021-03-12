Community fridge shut down by City of Abilene, health concerns cited

Non-perishable pantry and fresh produce still available for those in need

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fridge that was going to provide fresh food and produce to community members in Abilene has been shut down by the city because it may have been unsafe.

The fridge, located outside Howard Radio on N 1st Street, was officially unveiled to the public Tuesday and was only in operation a couple days before it had to close.

A social media post made Thursday night stated the City of Abilene told community fridge organizers to shut the operation down, threatening to pour bleach on the food if they didn’t comply.

City officials released the following response when asked about their decision to end the community help project, citing numerous health concerns if organizers were to have continued without intervention:

Staff met with her. She was not “forced” to throw food away. She was actually allowed to go and retrieve the food even though by law she was supposed to throw the food out in the presence of staff. She was educated about what she can provide and how to protect the food supply. She mentioned other community fridges which staff researched and they all state they’re from approved food sources (restaurants and food pantries) and located inside accessible buildings. She also has no way to monitor temps on the fridge (data logger that communicates with the person tracking like we have on vaccine fridges). So if power goes out, the food supply is compromised and the homeless may go and eat food that is unsafe. This is already an at-risk population and they deserve the services we provide to protect their safety, too, just like we do for restaurants that have paying citizens.

The community fridge is still accepting pantry donations of uncut fruits and vegetables, as well as shelf stable goods.

Organizers are working to continue their plan to bring fresh food and meals to the local community.