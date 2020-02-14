Congressman Jodey Arrington pens letter to Air Force Secretary on prospective retirement of 17 B-1 bombers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-TX-19) has written a letter to Air Force Secretary Barbara M. Bennett regarding the prospective retirement of 17 B-1 bomber planes, 8 of which are currently at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene.

In the letter, Arrington tells Secretary Bennett, “while I fully understand your rationale, which proposes to retire 17 B-1 bombers due to severe stress from extensive utilization, as well as the fact that over 80 percent of the planes have outlived their certiﬁed life cycle; ultimately, Congress is responsible for establishing the budget and expenditures of the US. Department of Defense.”

Arrington said he will continue to work with military and government officials to determine a final number of B-1s to be retired.

Arrington told KTAB/KRBC the bombers had been overflown. He said 80 percent of the fleet was beyond its life cycle.

“The B-1 is a critical component of our arsenal,” Arrington said.

Arrington stressed that airmen’s safety was a major factor in the proposal, along with national security.

Dyess received its first B-1 in June 1985, and has since played a crucial role in global strike and national defense.

The B-1 fleet thinning proposal absolutely does not threaten the future of Dyess’ mission, Arrington stressed. The decision for the B-21 to be based at Dyess secured the future of Dyess.

