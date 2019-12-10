Conn’s HomePlus taking over Sear’s store at Mall of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Conn’s HomePlus will be opening a store in the former Sear’s location in the Mall of Abilene.

City of Abilene officials say Conn’s is seeking permits to alter the store to make it a single-story location operating out of nearly 50,000 sq ft.

The entire project, once complete, will cost an estimated $750,000.

A brief description of Conn’s history was provided on their website as follows:

Conn’s started out more than 128 years ago as a small plumbing and heating company in Beaumont, Texas. Today, Conn’s is one of the top consumer goods retailers in the country, with more than $1 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 employees across the southern United States. Our mission is to make it possible for everyone to purchase quality, long-lasting products for their home.

It’s unknown when the Abilene location will be open to the public.

