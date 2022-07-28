Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law.

Incidents

1700 block of Denali Drive – Criminal Mischief

Police responded to a criminal mischief. Victim says her ex may have been the suspect.



2900 block of Old Anson Road – Theft of Property

A man says a known suspect took his wallet and coins valued at $120



5100 block Laguna Drive – Criminal Mischief

A victim reported the fog light on their truck was damaged.



2100 block of N 6th Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported he left his electric wheelchair valued at $9,000 at an address after a rainstorm and it’s now gone.



900 block Nelson Drive – Assault Family Violence – Impede Breath

A female reported her boyfriend had assaulted her.



4500 block of S 1st Street – Theft of Property

A victim reported a known suspect took his iPhone valued at $1,210.



4200 block of Southwest Drive – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported a suspect entered a business and grabbed an Xbox from a display shelf valued at $500.



2000 block of S Clack Street – Indecent Assault

A female reported an unknown male touched her without consent at a south Abilene apartment complex.



1600 block of Hwy 351 – Assault – Family Violence

Police responded to a business in north Abilene and found two parties had assaulted each other.



4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road – Credit or Debit Card Abuse

An unknown suspect stole a purse with her debit card inside and used it at a south Abilene grocery store.



1900 block of E Overland Trail – Forgery

A known suspect is accused of stealing a check and forging it, giving herself money from a north Abilene hotel.



3900 block of S 7th Street – Theft of Property

A south Abilene business reported three items of jewelry and a glass jar was stolen. Total value of stolen items is around $195.



2400 block of S Danville Drive – Theft of Property

A business in south Abilene reported an unknown person stole pants valued at $422.



2500 block of S Treadaway Blvd – Forgery-Financial

A suspect was arrested for forgery and possession of a controlled substance.



2300 block of Brenda Lane – Assault

Officers responded to a disturbance in progress and learned a victim was assaulted by a suspect, causing him to be hospitalized.



1400 block of Green Street – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse

A victim says his ex-girlfriend fraudulent used his debit card information.



1200 block of S 4th Street – Criminal Mischief

A report was taken for criminal mischief.



1600 block of S 16th Street – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

A male was arrested for criminal trespass at a residence south of town.



900 block of Presidio Drive – Criminal Mischief

A report for criminal mischief was taken.



5200 block of Hartford Street – Burglary of Habitation – Simple Assault Intent

A report for Burglary of a Habitation was taken at a south Abilene apartment complex.



1100 block of Butternut Street – Criminal Mischief

Arrests

Darryl Montes – Warrant

Montes was contacted during a suspicious vehicle call and found to have an active warrant.



Otis Lewis – Warrant

Lewis was contacted for riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the road and found to have an active warrant.



Devin Goswick – Forgery, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Goswick was contacted after attempting to cash a forged check at a local check cashing business. He was arrested and a search of his person yielded a substance presumed to be meth.



Kailey Durham – Warrant

Durham was contacted and arrested in reference to an outstanding warrant.



Ray Camacho – Warrant

Camacho was a passenger in a vehicle associated with an ongoing investigation. Before the vehicle could be stopped, Camacho allegedly exited and attempted to flee. A records check revealed he had an active warrant.



Stacey Pittillo – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pittillo was contacted during a traffic stop for expired license plates. A K9 did a free air sniff and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search yielded two pills in Pittillo’s purse, which she admitted where Xanax.



Melissa Mauney – Criminal Trespass, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mauney was contacted in reference to a criminal trespass in progress. A probable cause search yielded a glass pipe and used syringe in her purse.



Omar Lopez – Public Intoxication

Lopez was contacted after witnesses said he was following them around outside a restaurant and they believed he had a gun. When contacted, Lopez was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated. Officers did not find a gun on his person but he was arrested for being a danger to himself and others.



Joshua Smith – Criminal Trespass Habitation/Super Fund Site

Smith was contacted during a call for service and was seen standing outside the bedroom window of a residence. He had been previously warned of criminal trespass but returned to the property. The victim does wish to press charges.