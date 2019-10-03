Curfew removed from Kirby Lake Park – fishing, other activities allowed 24/7

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Fishing and other activities will be allowed at Kirby Lake Park 24/7 after Abilene city council members voted to lift the curfew.
During a meeting, council members gave unanimous approval to the proposition, which was first approved by the Parks and Recreation Board last month.
Previously, fishing was only allowed 24/7 from boats, so law enforcement would ask people fishing from the banks of the lake after midnight to leave.
Kirby Lake Park is not only a hot spot for fishing, but boating and other outdoor activities as well.
In addition to the 740-acre reservoir, Kirby Lake Park features a children’s play area, nature trails, and baseball/softball fields.
More information about the park can be found on the City of Abilene’s website.
