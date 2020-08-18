Customers on east side of Lake Ft. Phantom issued boil water notice

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – City of Abilene customers located along East Lake Road north of County Road 306 and on the east side of Lake Fort Phantom Hill should boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc) after a water main break on the primary supply pipeline serving that area (see map below).

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Abilene / Public Water System ID #220001 to notify all affected customers in the identified area to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking or human consumption purposes.

Public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes, and boiling is no longer necessary.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rodney Taylor, Director of Water Utilities at Water Administration, 209 East Highway 80, Abilene, TX or by calling 325-676-6419.

The water main break repair needed in this area has been made, and normal pressure is being restored. The City of Abilene will conduct flushing and collect bacteriological samples to verify the quality of the water before the boil water notice will be rescinded.

All other parts of the City of Abilene water distribution system are not affected by the water main break and are not subject to this boil water notice.

