ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Want to get your dose of cuteness today? Check out the Abilene Zoo’s anteater pup, Daphne, playing in a puddle.

She’s making the most of whatever water she can find, rolling around and having an absolute blast!

Daphne is around three-months-old. She was born alongside her brother Arnaud March 28, and staff says both pups are growing and doing well.

It’s extremely rare that twin giant anteater pups both survive, so Abilene Zoo staff is very proud of the pair. They are constantly being monitored but they still get plenty of play dates with each other.

Abilene Zoo officials provided the following information about Giant anteater pups: