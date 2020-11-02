Day Nursery of Abilene hosts ‘Great Non-Debate Debate’

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Day Nursery of Abilene provides a fun way to benefit the organization in 2020 with its“Great Non-Debate Debate” event on Monday, November 2nday 7:00pm at the Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress Street, downtown Abilene.

This light-hearted, kid-friendly night of fun and laughter includes a class act of on-stage celebrity debaters from all over our city who will answer the “tough”questions by kids who attend the Day Nursery of Abilene child care centers. Social distancing, masks and reduced attendance as required by the Paramount Theatre will be enforced to assure the safety of all attendees.

Each participant’s ticket affords them a box of the famous Paramount Theatre’s popcorn and a soft drink of their choice. Celebrity debaters of which there are 10, have been revealed on Day Nursery’s Facebook page over the past week. They include, Travis Ruiz, News Director KTAB/KRBC/TelemundoAbilene; Katie Alford, President/CEO, Community Foundation of Abilene; Dr. David Young, AISD Superintendent;Dr. Cathy Ashby, President/CEO, United Way of Abilene; Joey Light, WISD Superintendent; Doug Peters, President/CEO Abilene Chamber of Commerce; Marelyn Shedd, President–First Financial Bank –Abilene NA; Robert Hanna, City Manager/City of Abilene; Alex Terrell Russell, Co-founder, the Local Abilene; and Dr. Travis Craver, Director of Spiritual Formation, Hardin-Simmons University. They will be divided into two debate teams, Team Peanut Butter and Team Jelly. Eleven (11) children from the Day Nursery of Abilene child care centers will be offering questions that matter most to them.

Generous sponsors have underwritten the costs of this event so that each ticket sale directly supports the mission of the Day Nursery of Abilene. These sponsors include Steve Arthur Family Foundation, Batjer & Associates, Inc., Perry Hunter Hall Insurance, Ben E. Keith Foods, Hendrick Health Systems, Long Electric Company, First Financial Bank –Abilene and one anonymous donor.

Launched in 1972, the Day Nursery of Abilene provides affordable quality child care to Abilene’s diverse community. Serving close to 600 children in all four of its licensed centers and 400 families, the agency is the fabric to the community’s foundation for success. The Day Nursery of Abilene is also a proud partner organization receiving funds from the United Way of Abilene. More information about the Day Nursery of Abilene program and services can be found on the agency’s website daynurseryabilene.org.

Latest Posts: