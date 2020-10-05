DCOA acted fast to create new initiatives during the pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During a normal year, the Development Corporation of Abilene leverages and invests money to make it work for the City of Abilene, according CEO Misty Mayo.

“So we’re the first community that said, we have enough vision to realize that a half-cent of our sales tax reinvest in our community is going to help us grow and prosper over the many decades to come,” said Mayo.

And a pandemic has not changed that.

“Our board wants to be a part of that solution,” said Mayo.

A solution to keep jobs during a time where many other communities have been losing jobs.

“So they set aside 3 million dollars,” said Mayo.

To create a new product—the Emergency Relief Fund—one we have talked about before.

Which is using the same funds they have being collecting since 1989 with the half-cent tax fund, to help established type a business in Abilene who maybe couldn’t ship or manufacture during the pandemic.

“We actually the first community to do this and set the benchmark,” said Mayo.

And the DCOA also leveraged the money to get an economic development administration grant from the federal gov to continue to grow and fix roads and infrastructure.

“We took a six-month process and we did it in six weeks,” said Mayo.

And the DCOA will continue to work hard for the citizens of Abilene.

