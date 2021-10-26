Dia de los Muertos Blood Drive returns Friday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo) – The “Dia de los Muertos” Blood Drive, sponsored by Telemundo Abilene and the Abilene Eye Institute, is happening once again Friday.

Friday, October 29th

10a.m. – 6 p.m.

Abilene Eye Institute

2120 Antilley Rd

“Dia de los Muertos” translates to “Day of the Dead” and is a Mexican holiday where people pray for and remember loved ones who have died.

On this day of remembering, Telemundo Abilene and the Abilene Eye Institute are asking for people to donate blood. The blood drive is happening in front of the Abilene Eye Institute at 2120 Antilley Rd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Dia de los Muertos Blood Drive was started in 2016 as a way to celebrate the holiday and bring more awareness of the need for people to donate blood.

Since then, the event has been growing. Drawing blood from 107 donors in 2019, and seeing 92 donors in 2018.

When donating just once, a person can help save multiple lives. The entire process of donating blood takes less than an hour.

Those who donate blood will receive a free shirt until supplies last.