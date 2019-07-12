DNA test unites 79-year-old Abilene man with surprise sister

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After spending 8 decades apart separated by nearly 2,000 miles, an Abilene man has been united with a half-sister he didn’t even know he had until doing an ancestry DNA test.

79-year-old Albert Robillard flew to New York with his wife, son, and grandkids last month for an emotional meeting with 78-year-old Jan.

Despite having the same father and being less than a year apart in age, they’d never seen each other before.

Both Albert and Jan spent their youth in orphanages and foster care, always longing to connect with their birth families.

“I never had a family,” Albert told KTAB and KRBC. They have an undeniable connection and now, while trying to overcome a lifetime of separation, they’re getting to know each other while living thousands of miles apart.

Jan is in a nursing home and isn’t able to make a trip to Texas, but Albert says he plans on visiting her in New York again soon, hopefully in time for Christmas.

