ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is accused of breaking into a mobile home over the weekend, shooting one of the occupants and attacking another.

Brian Crosby was arrested for Burglary of a Habitation Saturday in connection to the incident and is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Court documents state residents of a mobile home on Dawn Court reported Crosby broke in while they were sleeping, and when they told him he couldn’t be there and needed to leave, he attacked one of the residents with a pistol and shot the other in the hand and butt.

Crosby was known to the residents and this was not a random act of violence.

The shooting victim’s current condition was not provided in the report.