Does the City of Abilene owe you money? Open to find out!

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene has compiled a list of citizens owed unclaimed property in the form of $100 or less.

Anyone who is named on the list below can contact the City Accounting Office at (325)676-6263 or by mail at P.O. Box 60 Abilene, Texas, 79604 to request ownership of their property:***

Latest Posts: