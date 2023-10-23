ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A dog and three people were attacked by a swarm of bees in a west Abilene neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The attack happened off Bald Eagle Drive around 4:00 p.m.

Witnesses say a dog ran over a pile of wood, agitating the bees and causing them to attack.

In response, the dog ran to a neighbor’s house, and when she opened the door, she was attacked as well.

Bees also attacked the dog’s owner and his wife, who came out to help the dog.

First responders removed stingers from all the victims and the dog, who ran off into the woods, has not been seen since the incident.

No further information has been released.