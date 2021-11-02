Donate warmth during Jackets for Joy drive in Abilene area

(BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – Help keep your neighbors warm during the annual Jackets for Joy Drive.
BigCountryHomepage.com is accepting new and gently used coats at several drop off locations around the Abilene area! Jackets of all sizes are allowed.
Jackets for Joy will benefit the following non-profit organizations:
New Horizons
Noah Project
Christian Service Center
Day Nursery of Abilene
Communities in Schools
Mission Abilene
Pathway’s
Hope Haven
Just bring the jackets to the following drop-off locations:
A-Town Cleaners
3180 S. Treadaway Blvd. | Abilene
289 N. Judge Ely | Abilene
5065 Buffalo Gap Rd. | Abilene
Taylor Telecom
9796 I-20 | Merkel
First Bank Texas
4201 Buffalo Gap Rd. | Abilene
1849 S. 1st | Abilene
966 N. Judge Ely Blvd. | Abilene