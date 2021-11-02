Donate warmth during Jackets for Joy drive in Abilene area

(BIGCOUNTRYHOMEPAGE) – Help keep your neighbors warm during the annual Jackets for Joy Drive.

BigCountryHomepage.com is accepting new and gently used coats at several drop off locations around the Abilene area! Jackets of all sizes are allowed.

Jackets for Joy will benefit the following non-profit organizations:

New Horizons

Noah Project

Christian Service Center

Day Nursery of Abilene

Communities in Schools

Mission Abilene

Pathway’s

Hope Haven

Just bring the jackets to the following drop-off locations:

A-Town Cleaners

3180 S. Treadaway Blvd. | Abilene

289 N. Judge Ely | Abilene

5065 Buffalo Gap Rd. | Abilene

Taylor Telecom

9796 I-20 | Merkel

First Bank Texas

4201 Buffalo Gap Rd. | Abilene

1849 S. 1st | Abilene

966 N. Judge Ely Blvd. | Abilene