ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A downtown Abilene business owner is seeking help from the City of Abilene for what he says is noise pollution caused by early morning garbage routes.

Horacio LeDon, co-owner of the Windsor, said for two years he has been in contact with the City of Abilene about pushing the garbage routes from 5:15 a.m. to later in the afternoon.

“I still haven’t gotten an answer as to why they can’t move it.” LeDon said.

Recently, the City of Abilene did approve a mediation to the route running down the Windsor’s back alley, however, LeDon said the traffic on public streets is still causing frustration.

“I think the City has done a great deal to change this downtown but doesn’t seem like they want to change with it,” LeDon said.

LeDon spoke in front of City Council on Thursday expressing his concerns on the issues.

Speaking to Mayor Anthony Williams, he said the City of Abilene will be working to adjust the routes, but they aren’t easily changed.

“It does offer some logistical challenges in regards to making modifications, because to make a modification at one pickup it has a chain reaction to the whole route,” Mayor Williams said via Zoom.

However, Mayor Williams called LeDon following the meeting and said he not only wants to help find a solution to the noise, but also work with one of Abilene’s biggest investors in downtown.

LeDon said he has lost tenants due to the noise, after investing nearly $3 million into Windsor renovations and adding 20 Air BnB rental units.

The City of Abilene held a scheduled meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss potential solutions.