Downtown Abilene still preparing for Christmas after annual parade cancelled

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The annual Christmas Lights Parade is canceled for 2020, but Abilene’s downtown will still shine. Crews are hard at work decorating the heart of the city, and the Abilene Downtown Association has put together a sparkling lineup of activities to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Look for familiar favorites plus a few surprises.

A nostalgic Christmas season downtown will start when the nation observes Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28. Downtown merchants will roll out the red carpet with giveaways and great deals all day and some with extended hours. Watch for a small business pop-up market along Pine Street. Mayor Anthony Williams will flip the switch at 6 pm that evening to light up the 62-foot tall tree on the South side of the Abilene Convention Center. Downtown will come alive with lights.

Shopping and dining and a stroll through the lights and decorations has been a favorite activity for both locals and visitors, with families and guests filling Abilene streets throughout evenings in December. Abilenians can join in old traditions or start new ones.

December will feature special events downtown all month, including a 5K, children’s garden party, pet day, an adult pub crawl, outdoor Las Posadas procession, Christmas movies and more. For a map and details of all the activities please visit: abilenedowntown.com/city-sidewalks.

Fans can vote for the best decorated downtown shop window in three categories: Downtown Holiday Windows, Displays, and Lighting. Vote on the Abilene Downtown Facebook page; voting will begin Nov. 28.

“We’re grateful to all the generous businesses that stepped up to finance the holiday lights downtown this year,” said Mari Cockerell, chairman of the City Sidewalks 2020 Committee. “It will bring joy to so many people, both locals and visitors.”

The monthlong City Sidewalks celebration is the result of collaboration among the Abilene Downtown Association, businesses, and support from affiliates of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and the City of Abilene. Downtown decorations were generously underwritten by two anonymous angels, as well as First Baptist Church, Black Plumbing, Maverick Saw Cutting & Core Drilling, JAR Land & Investments, AEP-Texas, Christmas Decor by Lone Star Electric, and Atmos Energy.

The Abilene Downtown Association is a non-profit group that brings together merchants, venues and developers who work to promote the downtown area through collaboration, events, and marketing.

Latest Posts: