Driver charged in Mark Rogers death is sex offender arrested for DWI 4 days before fatal crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sex offender accused of causing a crash that killed Abilene leader Mark Rogers was arrested for a DWI just four days before the fatal crash.

Officials in Milam County confirmed James A. Wells, Jr., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated w/Child under 15YOA and Aggravated Assault on March 11.

Four days later, Wells slammed into the back of a pickup containing Abilene leader Mark Rogers and his family, traveling in excess of 127 miles per hour while allegedly under the influence of tranquilizers.

Rogers was killed on impact after crashing into a tree, but his wife and children survived, two of the children sustaining serious injuries.

Friday, police secured an Intoxication Manslaughter warrant against Wells in connection to this crash. He’s now awaiting extradition to the Taylor County Jail where he will be booked with a bond of $350,000.

Records filed with the Texas Department of Public Safety reveal Wells was convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 1997 and is now required to register as a sex offender for life.