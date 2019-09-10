Driver ejected, killed while avoiding deer on Coleman County road

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected from his truck and killed while trying to avoid a deer on a Coleman County road Monday night.

Curtis Darrell Shipman, 58, of Paint Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on FM 1929 south of Voss around 11:30 p.m., according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release states Shipman veered his pickup truck right then over-corrected while trying to avoid a deer in the road.

The truck was sent into a side spin before rolling over, ejecting Shipman upon impact.

A passenger in the truck was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No further information has been released, and the investigation into this deadly crash is ongoing.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage for the latest.