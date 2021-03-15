Driver killed during two-vehicle crash in Stonewall County

STONEWALL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Roscoe woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash east of Aspermont Saturday morning.

Tammy Diane Yarborough, 59, of Roscoe, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on SH 283 around 11:45 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Yarborough was traveling south on FM 1835 when she failed to yield to the right of way at the intersection of SH 283, causing her car to be struck by a pickup truck on the left side.

Yarborough was the lone occupant of her car and the driver of the pickup truck, who was also alone, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of this crash.