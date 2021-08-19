Driver wrecks during pursuit in Taylor County, arrested after brief manhunt

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The driver of a stolen vehicle has been arrested in Taylor County after a pursuit that ended in a crash and brief manhunt Thursday morning.

A deputy attempted to stop the driver of a stolen vehicle on the access road of I-20 in Sweetwater around 10:16 a.m., according to a press release from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Instead of stopping, the press release states the driver, later identified as Carl Grimmer, tried to evade the deputy by traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of traffic.

Deputies pursued Grimmer into Merkel, where the press release states he wrecked then fled on foot.

After a brief manhunt, a Sheriff’s Office K-9 found Grimmer hiding under a tree in some brush.

KTAB and KRBC are still working to get additional information on Grimmer’s criminal charges, mugshot, and bond information.

Merkel High School was placed on lockdown as a precaution during this incident.