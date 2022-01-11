Dyess AFB awarded grant to upgrade fiber optics, 5G speed

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Texas Military Preparedness Commission approved on Tuesday a grant request by the City of Abilene, providing 50-percent funding for a significant upgrade and expansion of fiber optics and 5G connectivity on Dyess Air Force Base.



The improvements not only will pave the way for the arrival of the new B-21 strategic bomber at the base, but also will expand service to several facilities used by base personnel and their families.



The state’s portion is $375,000. The Development Corporation of Abilene has allocated $300,000 for the project, and additional sources will provide the remainder for the $750,000 project. The Texas funds come from state budgeted money for the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. Governmental entities may apply for the grants to improve infrastructure for a military installation. “The State of Texas award of the DEAAG grant just exemplifies the City of Abilene’s dedication to the mission, airmen, and families of Dyess who protect this great Nation. We could not be prouder to play part in that,”said Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams.



The DEAAG award is the fourth to Abilene in the last five years. The other three grants have gone for:

•Relocation and improvements to a perimeter security fence.

•Expansion of the Visitors Access Control Center at the front gate of the base.

•Replacement of security gates around the flight line with state-of-the-art gates.



“The DEAAG program has provided needed funding to Texas military installations for many years,” said Greg Blair, Chair of the Abilene Military Affairs Committee. “This generous grant will further increase the military value of Dyess AFB and strengthen its position as one of our Nation’s premier air bases.



We could not have done it without a combined effort of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, The Military Affairs Committee, and The Development Corporation of Abilene.”



This project will expand fiber infrastructure to posture Dyess for future communications needs, especially in light for the upcoming basing of the new B-21 “Raider” bomber here. Improved and expanded fiber and 5-G are needed for the B-21 beddown and its daily mission operation. Speed and capacity will be increased for the state-of-the-art bomber which has much higher demands for such.



A portion of local, private money will be used to improve fiber and 5G in facilities frequented by Airmen and their families.



The City of Abilene will act as the fiscal agent of the new project