ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Loud explosions can be heard in Abilene Thursday, but it’s no cause for alarm.

Dyess Air Force Base is conducting training from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and anyone near their EOD range may hear loud explosions.

The base makes up much of the southwestern edge of Abilene, but during previous training events, citizens even as far away as north Abilene have reported hearing the explosions.

Historically, concerned citizens have called 9-1-1 to report the loud noises, so police want to make sure everyone is informed ahead of the training.

