ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sounds of gunfire could be heard in southwest Abilene as Dyess Air Force Base conducts active shooter training.

The training began on base just after 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A lock down has been implemented for the duration of the drill, and a social media post states that, “during the training, expect to hear loud ‘pops’ similar to gunfire.”

There is no actual threat posed to Dyess AFB or the Abilene community in conjunction with this drill.