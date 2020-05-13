Dyess AFB to fly C-130s, B-1s over Abilene Friday in honor of frontline workers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base will be flying C-130 and B-1 planes over Abilene Friday in honor of frontline workers.

Flyovers will happen at the following times and locations:

B-1 Flight Times:

Hendrick Medical Center: 12:25 pm

Abilene Regional:12:28 pm

C-130 Flight Times:

Abilene Police Department: 12:29 pm

Fire Station 4: 12:30 pm

Fire Station 9: 12:31 pm

Fire Station 2: 12:32 pm

Fire Department: 12:33 pm

Fire Station 6: 12:34 pm

Dyess Medical Clinic: 12:35 pm

Dyess Fire Department: 12:35 pm

Anyone who documents the flyovers is asked to use hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover when posting to social media.

The B-1s are from the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron and the C-130s are from the 317th Airlift Wing.

