Dyess AFB to fly C-130s, B-1s over Abilene Friday in honor of frontline workers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dyess Air Force Base will be flying C-130 and B-1 planes over Abilene Friday in honor of frontline workers.
Flyovers will happen at the following times and locations:
B-1 Flight Times:
- Hendrick Medical Center: 12:25 pm
- Abilene Regional:12:28 pm
C-130 Flight Times:
- Abilene Police Department: 12:29 pm
- Fire Station 4: 12:30 pm
- Fire Station 9: 12:31 pm
- Fire Station 2: 12:32 pm
- Fire Department: 12:33 pm
- Fire Station 6: 12:34 pm
- Dyess Medical Clinic: 12:35 pm
- Dyess Fire Department: 12:35 pm
Anyone who documents the flyovers is asked to use hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover when posting to social media.
The B-1s are from the 337th Test and Evaluation Squadron and the C-130s are from the 317th Airlift Wing.
